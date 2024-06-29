Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $906.79 and last traded at $904.15. 482,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,921,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $814.40 and its 200-day moving average is $738.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

