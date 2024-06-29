Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Embraer stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

