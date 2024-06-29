Enzi Wealth Buys 29,835 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Enzi Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 390.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,155 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 415.1% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 385.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 301.5% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

