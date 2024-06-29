Enzi Wealth Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Enzi Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day moving average is $466.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

