Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $27.75

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $28.44. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 411,603 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 206,234 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

