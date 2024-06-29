Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.09.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

