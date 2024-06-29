ERn Financial LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 32,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $186.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

