Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 5.5 %

EVOK opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.36. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

