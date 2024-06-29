Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Set at C$11.00 by Acumen Capital

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) received a C$11.00 price objective from Acumen Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
TSE XTC opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.56. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.19.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.