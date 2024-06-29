Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Set at C$11.00 by Acumen Capital

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) received a C$11.00 price objective from Acumen Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

TSE XTC opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.56. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Company Profile

In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

