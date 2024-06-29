Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

