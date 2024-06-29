Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

