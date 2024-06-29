Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

