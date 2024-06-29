EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Shares Down 5.8%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

EZFill Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 1,135.13% and a negative net margin of 40.77%.

Insider Activity

EZFill Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Michael D. Farkas sold 106,836 shares of EZFill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $248,927.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,234,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,923.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 14,600 shares of company stock worth $35,618 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

