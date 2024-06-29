Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.