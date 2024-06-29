Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
