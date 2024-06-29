Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 19,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,132,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 39.3% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 16,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.