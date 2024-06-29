FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a growth of 522.5% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.1 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $2.05 on Friday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

