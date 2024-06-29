Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,728,000 shares, an increase of 1,241.2% from the May 31st total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
