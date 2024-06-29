Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 5,360 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

