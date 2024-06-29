Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 140,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 95,664 shares.The stock last traded at $52.63 and had previously closed at $52.33.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

