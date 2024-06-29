Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Fielmann Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of FLMNY stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Fielmann Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

