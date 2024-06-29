Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Fielmann Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Fielmann Group Price Performance
Shares of FLMNY stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Fielmann Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.
Fielmann Group Company Profile
