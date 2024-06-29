Financial Contrast: BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) & Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) and Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

BriaCell Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharming Group.

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.35% Pharming Group -4.00% -4.54% -2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Pharming Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.30 million ($1.25) -0.91 Pharming Group $245.32 million 2.14 -$10.55 million ($0.01) -80.58

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Pharming Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers. The company has a collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate combination of the Bria-IMT. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. It also engages in the development of leniolisib for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome; OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of Pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

