Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.55.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $373.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

