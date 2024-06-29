First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCP opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

