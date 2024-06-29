First Financial Co. (THFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $435.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. First Financial has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 20.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

