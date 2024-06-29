First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

