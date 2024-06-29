First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 808.1% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
