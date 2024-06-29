FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 42,902 shares.The stock last traded at $66.84 and had previously closed at $66.74.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

