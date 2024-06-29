Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $51.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.55.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

