Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.7% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.31. 12,330,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 50,798,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.