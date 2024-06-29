Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 18,843 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 18,843 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £12,436.38 ($15,776.20).

Foxtons Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:FOXT opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.83) on Friday. Foxtons Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.40 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.32. The company has a market cap of £198.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.