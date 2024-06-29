Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $38.00 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

