Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Up 657.1% in June

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 657.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Freightos Stock Performance
Freightos stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Freightos has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
Freightos Company Profile
