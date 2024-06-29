Frontera Energy Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $5.95 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
