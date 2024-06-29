Frontera Energy Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $5.95 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.