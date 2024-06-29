FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 573,086 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $9,982,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 327,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSK opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

