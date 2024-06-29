Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.