Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bloom Burton cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FUSN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.69. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

