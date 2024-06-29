FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Victoria Gold Corp. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.80 million.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VGC
Victoria Gold Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.