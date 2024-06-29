FY2024 EPS Estimates for Disc Medicine, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.12). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09).

A number of other analysts have also commented on IRON. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Up 1.6 %

Disc Medicine stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.