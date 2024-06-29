Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the May 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GALKF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

