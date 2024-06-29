Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the May 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GALKF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
About Galantas Gold
