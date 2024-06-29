Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) versus Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Head-To-Head Review

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 4.05% 3.77% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Franklin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 47.45 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gatos Silver and Franklin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 3 1 2.83 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.