General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.36.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.