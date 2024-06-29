General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.2%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $159.93 and last traded at $160.32. Approximately 705,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,316,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

