George Arison Sells 2,931 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Arison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, George Arison sold 83,639 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $848,935.85.

Grindr Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRND stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRND. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

