GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives C$56.10 Average PT from Analysts

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ATB Capital set a C$66.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

