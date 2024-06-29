Global Net Lease’s (GNL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLFree Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 460,717 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.