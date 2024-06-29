Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Major Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %
GLST stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.
Global Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition
About Global Star Acquisition
Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.
