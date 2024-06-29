Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $292.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

