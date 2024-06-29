Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,652,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

