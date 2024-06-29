Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X E-Commerce ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.