Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,652,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

