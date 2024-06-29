Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 8,009 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 608 put options.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

