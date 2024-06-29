GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.62.
Several analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of GFS opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
